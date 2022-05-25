Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A shortage in personnel has brought about a suspension in bulk trash pickup within the City of Killeen, but this does not mean the city will not pick up brush.

Brush will still be collected – defined as cuttings or trimmings from trees or shrubs of such length that they cannot be placed in a container.

Yard waste will not be collected – and includes leaves, grass clippings, shrubs or plant cuttings, yard and garden debris, resulting from yard maintenance, which can be placed in a plastic bag for disposal.

All bulk trash pickup is suspended from the week of May 30 through September 30. Residents can not call in for service due to the extreme Solid Waste staffing shortage.

The suspension means no additional bags around the trash container will be collected – including lawn clippings. Only the container will be serviced, and if residents require an additional container, they can order one at a monthly additional charge.

Killeen has about 20 Solid Waste vacancies, and their workers are averaging twelve hours a day in order to service all residential containers. Solid Waste Equipment Operators are collecting more than 1,200 containers a day – about 400 more than the national average.

Killeen City Council approved this emergency measure during the May 17 Council Workshop, and it will last for the remainder of the City’s fiscal year.

Killeen citizens would still have access to the City’s Transfer Station, located at 12200 State Highway 195 – where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.

With next week’s Memorial Day holiday, collection days will be altered.