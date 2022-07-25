KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – Killeen community members received a full rundown today on the final comprehensive plan draft to guide future development in city for the next 10 years.

Attendants shared additional thoughts on how each Killeen neighborhood can be improved.

“Bike trails, actual parks, not just green space, and closing the gap on some of the sidewalks where you have areas of sidewalks then nothing,” said Riakos Adams, district two councilman for the City of Killeen.

Neighborhood revitalization is one of the first things, Killeen comprehensive plan consultant, Verdunity, wants to work on in the city’s comprehensive plan.

“Striping a crosswalk, planting some trees, removing a dead tree, picking up some trash. There’s a lot of little things that can be done to make quality of life a little bit better,” said Kevin Shepherd, Founder and CEO of Verdunity.

While making neighborhood updates, work will be done updating zoning and subdivision regulations to begin construction and remodeling with a focus in the downtown area.

“To make things better for Killeen financially overall, we need to see revitalization happening in the north side, diversification of housing, bring some commercial back,” said Shepherd.

Louie Minor, being apart of the Community Plan Advisory Committee, says attending these meetings will shape the future of Killeen by fixing current problems.

“If you want to make this a place that you can raise your families, you need to be involved,” said Minor. “You know, complaining is not going to do it. You have to be involved with your community. You have to know your neighbors. You have to know your elected officials.”

Being done with this meeting, the plan will be discussed in two more meetings with local groups to be ready for the city council to vote on adopting this in the end of August.