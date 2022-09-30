KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday.

The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The event will consist of a one-mile education walk, along with food and music. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple costume or a fun costume to show their support.

The City says that along with the Killeen Police Department, the mayor and Killeen City Council members – the Killeen Fire Department, Families in Crisis Domestic Violence Shelter, Fort Hood’s Family Advocacy Unit, Children’s Advocacy Center, Aware Central Texas and more community partners will join the event.

October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month as a call to action to recognize the issue, understand the impacts and break the cycle. It is estimated that nearly ten million men and women are physically abused by a partner each year – and in Texas, 35 percent of men and women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

For questions or event information, you can contact Kimberly Isett at (254) 501-7698.