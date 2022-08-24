KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen’s City Council approved the appointment of Holli Clements as the City Attorney during the Aug. 23 council meeting.

This decision came after the recommendation from the City Manager, Kent Cagle.

Clements has more than 18 years of experience as an attorney, 17 of which have been with the City of Killeen. She has acted as interim City Attorney since the position became vacant on June 24.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Philosophy from Baylor University and she received her Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Clements began her career in the public sector as an Assistant County and District Attorney with Milam County in 2003. She began working with the City of Killeen as an Assistant City Attorney for the court in 2005, then worked as the Deputy City Attorney with Public Works, followed by working with the main office of the City of Killeen.

The City Attorney’s duties include managing and supervising the Legal Department, assisting department directors to ensure all laws and ordinances are followed, advising City Council of legal conditions and opinions, interpreting laws, rulings and regulations for City officials and staff, approving ordinances, resolutions and contracts, and preparing legal briefs, arguments and testimony for cases, etc.

For more information on the City Attorney’s office, you can visit here.