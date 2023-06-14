KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to postpone the appointment of the vacant, At-Large council seat during the City Council meeting.

The City says Mayor Debbie Nash-King made a motion to pull the agenda item, so Council could resume deliberations of the 14 applicants and conclude with a decision that received a majority vote. Councilmembers had a discussion, then voted to delay the appointment. The details for the future meeting will be announced once it is finalized.

The seat was vacated by former Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, who resigned in May. The Council took applications for the open seat from May 24 through June 8. The Council called a special workshop on Monday, June 12 to interview all interested applicants.

To be eligible for the seat, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. The citizen must be a registered voter, and have continuously lived in Texas for the past twelve months, and in Killeen the previous six months.