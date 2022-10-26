KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall this Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall – located at 101 North College Street.

Last month, Councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be held each year around October. The intent is for all council members to present their mission, vision, direction and any special projects to their district and constituents. They will also be on hand for questions from citizens on items related to the agenda.

The City says that the Mayor and City Manager will also participate each year. The goal is to ensure citizens are able to come face-to-face with Councilmembers and be heard – as well as be informed of what’s occurring and planned in their respective districts.

This meeting and all City Council meetings can be viewed live or recorded at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CouncilMeetings. Regular workshops and meetings are held the first through fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.