KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!

The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Thursday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.

The goal of the Crime Solutions Committee is to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate – as well as execute – related efforts. The Committee actively seeks to have members from diverse backgrounds – including government leaders, law enforcement, clergy, social workers and more – as well as organizations including the Killeen Independent School District and area colleges. The Committee is also open to regional members from other Bell County cities and Fort Hood.

Applications to join the committee are available online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Boards. There is no cost to apply, and applications should be submitted by March 31.

For more information about the Committee, or if you have ideas and still want to be involved but cannot attend the meeting, you can contact Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson at kwilkerson@killeentexas.gov or by calling (254)-251-7149.