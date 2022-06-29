Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say a response to a disturbance call led to a further investigation and the recovery of over a pound of marijuana, cash and more.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday that officers were sent to the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive, near the intersection with Gus Drive, on the original call.

When they got there and were gathering information on the disturbance, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from within a nearby residence.

Detectives from the Organized Crime Unit were contacted and a search warrant was obtained. Once the warrant was served, officers found the marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and about $3,400 in cash.

No arrests were immediately made, but warrants were expected to be obtained as the investigation continues.