KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is holding a municipal election on May 6 to elect three district City Council seats.

The City says that early voting for the City of Killeen municipal election is scheduled from April 24 through May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6. Voting will be held 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.

Killeen voters will elect City Council seats for Districts 1, 2, and 3. The District 4 election was canceled after incumbent Michael Boyd drew no opponent. Only voters who live in each district can vote for that district’s representative.

The list of candidates can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Election. The site also includes a link to an interactive map in case residents need to know which district they reside in.

Voters can use the following early voting locations to cast ballots for any district:

Killeen City Hall at 101 N. College Street

Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. R A Ambercrombie Drive

Lions Club Park Senior Center at 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

A complete list of locations can also be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Election.