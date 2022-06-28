KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Recreation Service’s Aquatics Division is announcing changes to their pool schedule, as well as season passes which are now available.

The Family Aquatic Center is located at 1800 East Stan Schlueter Loop, and is now open at full capacity six days a week. The business will now only be closed on Mondays.

The City of Killeen’s pool season started on Memorial Day weekend, but with a high staffing shortage. All lifeguard positions have since been filled.

Recreation Services is also now offering season passes. The costs are $75 for youth, ages four through 16, and also senior citizens. Passes are $100 for adults, and $175 for a four-member family.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The benefits to a season pass include:

Early entry to the park

Free cooler fee

Lap swimming Monday through Thursday

As a reminder, the Long Branch Pool is still closed for repairs – with an expected opening timeframe of mid-August.

The splash pad is also still closed due to a water line break. This feature is expected to reopen by mid-July. The Family Aquatic Center will be open through Labor Day weekend.

Hours of operation for the Aquatic Center are:

Tuesdays – Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more information about area pools, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/swim or call (254) 501-6390.