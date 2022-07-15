KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Fire Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management tackled six wildfires on Thursday – with the help of ten neighboring agencies.

Assistance came from the Killeen OHSEM and the Killeen Police Department – in addition to fire departments from Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Salado, SW Bell County Volunteers, Sparta Valley Volunteers, Bell County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M University Central Texas Police Department and Risk Management, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The two, largest fires were the Riley Fire and Texas A&M Central Texas Fire. They were both under control within two hours of receiving the calls, although crews monitored the sites overnight into Friday.

Thursday’s wildfires included:

Bowie Drive: Call came in at 1:52 p.m. (Burned less than one acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)

Zephyr Road and MLK Jr. Boulevard: Call came in at 1:54 p.m. (Burned less than one acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)

Lawndale Street: Call came in at 1:54 p.m. (Burned less than one acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)

Riley Drive and W.S. Young Drive: Call came in at 1:59 p.m. (Burned approximately 30 acres and cause was arcing transformer)

Spring Valley Drive: Call came in at 2:29 p.m. (Burned a very small area with low grass near a mobile home and cause is unknown)

Texas A&M University Central Texas at Leadership Drive: Call came in at 3:36 p.m. (Burned approximately 30 acres and this sparked when tree mulch was blown into heavy brush from storm winds)

W.S. Young Drive, from Stagecoach Road to Love Drive, was closed while crews battled the flames – but the road reopened by 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

There were no mandatory evacuations at either fire, although residents at two homes voluntarily left their home as a precaution.

You can see a video of the efforts at the Texas A&M University Central Texas wildfire on our previous story here, courtesy of the City of Killeen.