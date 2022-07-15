KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Fire and Police departments worked into the night on cleanup operations of two fires.

The City said in a press release on Thursday night that crews received a call around 1:59 p.m. about the Riley grass fire at W.S. Young Drive and Stagecoach Road – south of Saegert Elementary School. Approximately six acres burned, and multiple agencies assisted – including Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. A U.S. Forestry helicopter was able to assist in dropping water in areas crews could not reach.

W.S. Young Drive, from Stagecoach Road to Love Drive, was closed while crews battled the flames – but the road reopened by 6:00 p.m. The cause is storm-related, as high winds swept in – causing the fire to move quickly. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, and was transported to a hospital.

The wildfire named the Texas A&M University Central Texas fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, and burned 40 acres. The U.S. Forestry helicopter also assisted with this fire, and monitored the area until about 8:30p.m. – but this fire has been contained.

There were no mandatory evacuations at either fire, although residents at two homes voluntarily left their home as a precaution. The suspected cause of this TAMUCTX fire is lightning.

You can see a video of the firefighting efforts below, courtesy of the City of Killeen.