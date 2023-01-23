Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen firefighters extinguished a garage fire Monday afternoon around 1:05 p.m.

When they got to the 300 block of American Legion Avenue, the firefighters found a garage filled with flames and dark smoke. The garage was next to a single-family home, which received minor fire and smoke damage to the exterior.

One person and two pets escaped the the house without any injuries.

Killeen FD Killeen FD

24 fire personnel responded to the fire, including four fire engines, one ladder engine, one heavy rescue vehicle, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS captains.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.