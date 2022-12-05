KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Seven people are displaced and one dog is rescued in a Killeen house fire.

Firefighters put out a fire in the 1200 block of north W. S. Young Drive on Saturday. The City of Killeen says the fire broke out about 3:25 p.m., and crews arrived within four minutes of being dispatched.

Neighbors called in the fire after seeing smoke coming from the roof, and firefighters also saw smoke in the back and attic of the one-story home. Three fire engines, one tower ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, two ambulances, two Battalion Chiefs and two EMS captains were on scene – for a total of 23 personnel.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and the home has been deemed uninhabitable. No one was home at the time. There were no injuries, and the dog is okay.

The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was also on scene, and put the seven residents of the home in contact with the American Red Cross to assist with temporary accommodations.

The City says the fire has been determined as accidental in nature, and the cause is under investigation by personnel from the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.