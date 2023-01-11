KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a nationwide system outage, which has affected at least two flight times at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK).

The FAA said Wednesday morning that flights are resuming slowly across the country, following an overnight outage to a system providing safety information to flight crews. The FAA has lifted the ground stop, but the first two flights at GRK will be delayed.

“The ground stop has been rescinded, however, there will still be delays as initial flights impacted have to be given new flight times,” Jarrod Provost, Assistant Director of Aviation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport said.

Passengers should check their flights on our website www.KilleenTexas.gov/airport or directly on American Airlines at www.aa.com. They may also call (800)535-5225.