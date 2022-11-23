KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) is expecting heavy travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the busiest travel days being Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The City of Killeen says there have been five to six flights scheduled each day this week – and again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For Thanksgiving on Thursday, there is a holiday schedule of only two flights.

Residents are asked to practice extreme patience as AAA reports 4.5 million Americans will be traveling by plane for the holiday – a nearly eight percent increase over 2021 numbers.

For more information about the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK), you can visit https://www.flygrk.com/.