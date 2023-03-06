KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport (GRK) will be awarded a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.

The City of Killeen says this was recently announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson says the grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus – such as the terminal, parking lot and support buildings.

The grant will also be used for installation of a solar intergraded covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot. A covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot is also included.

Nearly $1 billion was awarded to 99 airports in the grants, which go into effect in fiscal year 2023. The funding is from the Airport Terminal Act, which the City says is one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $25 billion to modernize the country’s airport infrastructure.

For more information about the Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Airport.