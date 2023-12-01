Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen High School’s mascot has received national attention, thanks to community support.

Kanga the Roo won the 2023 Community Impact Award from the Mascot Hall of Fame. The award honors the mascot’s efforts to meet the needs of the community.

Kanga uses social media to connect students with the school and the community. Through the mascot’s efforts on Instagram, the school district says there has been an influx of student attendance at sporting events, band concerts, and alumni support.

The district says Kanga’s account encourages respectful and positive interactions as well as promoting inclusivity and diversity within the Killeen High School community.