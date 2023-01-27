KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease.

The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.

The Killeen PIT Count was led by Killeen Police Department officer Evan Crouse and Sgt. Angela Matthews – who were also able to provide sleeping bags to some in need thanks to donations made by a citizen. The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide participate in similar counts throughout the year and report the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The numbers below represent the unsheltered in the Killeen region on this date. The count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness. There are additional numbers coming from federal and state-funding programs which house the homeless in different housing models like transitional housing, emergency housing and rapid re-housing programs.

The results indicate the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in the community on this one day. Other forms of homelessness – such as those staying temporarily with friends or people who are able to come up with enough funds for a hotel/motel – are not included in the PIT Count, per HUD guidelines. The numbers represent about 30-35 percent of the total homeless population based on national statistics and evaluations of count activities nationwide.

The City says that this year, the project had double the number of volunteers – 97 from around the four-county region who assisted. They included those from law enforcement, nonprofit programs, government agencies, college students and healthcare systems who spent more than twelve hours counting on the streets, encampments, abandoned buildings, wooded areas, parks and soup kitchens all over the region.

Here are this year’s initial results per organizers:

TOTAL Counted: 332

Killeen: 169

Temple: 121

Belton: 4

Hamilton County: 19

Lampasas County: 14

Children under 18: 5

47 percent male

53 percent female

64 percent ages 25-64 (largest age range)

The PIT Count will improve understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community. The short survey provides key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and results will be used to improve response to homelessness.

