Killeen, TX (FOX44) – The City of Killeen working with the National Mounted Warrior Museum is featuring over 40 military veterans as a way of honoring Hometown Heroes throughout November.

The banners have been hung to honor local active-duty, retired or those veterans who have served at Fort Hood. Some spouses of veterans are also being honored.

All of the photos were submitted to the National Mounted Warrior Museum by relatives, friends or service members.