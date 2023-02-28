KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host two business town halls at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will be done in order to help local business owners prepare for the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse. The City says these town halls will take place at 2 p.m., and will provide valuable information for businesses to make the most of an opportunity when a solar eclipse hits the area on April 6, 2024. Businessowners are asked to attend only one of the two events.

Killeen has a prime location in the path of the 2024 eclipse, which means local businesses have a unique opportunity to attract visitors and to increase revenue. The business town halls will cover topics such as marketing strategies, staffing plans, predicted impact, planned events and safety measures.

The City and Chamber of Commerce are committed to helping businesses make it a profitable experience. The town halls are open to all local business representatives, entrepreneurs and citizens – and attendance is free.

Attending the business town halls is an opportunity for business owners to learn from experts in the field and to network with other local leaders. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share their own experiences, and gather information to help them capitalize on the 2024 solar eclipse.

Business owners can also show their support for the Killeen community and be a part of the city’s efforts to make the most of this event. With the right preparation, the 2024 solar eclipse can bring a boost to the local economy, and the City says these town halls are the perfect place to start.

For more information, you can contact the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau at info@visitkilleen.com or at (254) 501-3888. The Killeen Solar Eclipse website can be found here.