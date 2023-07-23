Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that killed 20 cats and two dogs early Sunday morning.

Firefighters went to the 4500 block of Twin Oaks Circle at 2:23 a.m. and found smoke and fire pouring from a house. A police officer who arrived before the firefighters slowed the progress of the flames by using a fire extinguisher

Paramedics evaluated the only person inside the home at the time of the fire for smoke inhalation. That person did not request a trip to the hospital. Firefighters were able to save two cats suffering from smoke inhalation, but all of the other animals died because of heavy smoke conditions.

There were no other injuries. The fire made the structure uninhabitable and the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is assisting the occupants of the home. Harker Heights firefighters, Killeen Animal Services, and Oncor also helped at the scene.

At this time, investigators do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.