Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — A former Killeen High School Kangaroo will lead the Harker Heights Knights Football team.

Killeen ISD named Mark Humble as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator. He is following Jerry Edwards, who is going to Colleyville Heritage High School to be the Boys’ Athletic Coordinator and Head Football coach.

Humble graduated from Killeen High in 1994, and was a member of the team that won the district’s only football state championship in 1991.

Humble went to SMU on an athletic scholarship, where he was a three-year letterman for the Mustangs as a quarterback and won the Lester Jordan Award as the most outstanding player on the field and in the classroom.

Humble previously worked as an assistant coach at Denton Ryan High School, the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Rock Hill High School, and the running backs coach at Southern Methodist University for three years.