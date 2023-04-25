KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is among the “Best Communities for Music Education” for a second year!

The district says it is one of 830 school districts in the nation the to receive this honor from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAMM). The districts are selected through broad criteria – including demographics, teacher ratios, student participation, budget, facilities, standards and teacher qualification.

According to NAMM, this program is in its 24th year. It recognizes the “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children.”