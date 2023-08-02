KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has some new campus leadership just in time for the new school year!

Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham is the new principal for the Killeen ISD Career Center. The district says that she follows Dr. Russell Porterfield, who is now a high school principal in another district.

Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham. (Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Dr. Cunningham has a variety of teaching and administrative experience. She taught English at Harker Heights High School seven years before moving into the campus instructional specialist position. The district says that Cunningham went on to serve as assistant principal at Eastern Hills Middle School three years before taking the high school curriculum director post in 2019.

Another veteran Killeen ISD educator, Dr. Jennifer Warren, is now the principal at Manor Middle School. She follows Rhea Bell, who transitioned to another administrative position in Killeen ISD.

Dr. Jennifer Warren. (Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Dr. Warren was an elementary teacher in Killeen for six years. She was a math coach and an assistant principal before serving as principal at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary from 2014 to 2020. She has been principal at Audie Murphy Middle School since 2020. Audie Murphy Assistant Principal Yolanda Bailey, a 13-year educator, is serving as interim principal.

In addition, the district says Timber Ridge Elementary Principal Tanya Dockery has taken a leadership position in another district. Becky Smith, a longtime retired Killeen ISD principal, is serving as interim principal at Timber Ridge.