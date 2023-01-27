HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights.

An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved – including a Killeen Independent School District bus and a sedan driven by a juvenile. A preliminary investigation shows that the Killeen ISD bus failed to yield the right of way – causing the sedan driven by the juvenile to crash into the bus.

No serious injuries have been reported. This investigation is ongoing.