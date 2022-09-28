KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The Killeen Independent School District is hosting several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Students, family members, and community members, are invited to take part in Killeen ISD showcasing the rich Hispanic culture. Campuses are celebrating on various levels, however there are three large events that are visual and media friendly.

Charles Patterson Middle School will host the Hispanic Heritage Night on September 29, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This year, families can bring a traditional Hispanic drink or dish to the celebration, and honor families from all 21 Spanish speaking countries through table displays.

Trimmier Elementary School will host a celebration on October 5 at 8:30 a.m. for students and families to enjoy. Trimmier is a bilingual campus.

Pershing Park Elementary will host the Hispanic Heritage Celebration on October 6, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The celebration will include a 4th grade performance, group performances, music, food, cultural displays, and more!