KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Before the 2021/2022 school year comes to an end, Killeen ISD kicked off teacher appreciation month by celebrating over 200 first year teachers.

“It’s hard to believe that it was eight months ago that we were celebrating our new staff, our new teachers,” says Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

The school district wanted to take the time to show their teachers how much they appreciate them for all they do for their students.

“It is such a good feeling because this year’s been tough in so many different ways, that it be celebrated and appreciated means more than I think a lot of people know,” says high school English teacher, Cathleen Smith.

“It feels really good that we get recognition. I feel appreciated, a lot of times teachers don’t really feel as valued,” says elementary school music teacher Garrett McCularge.

In the 2021/ 2022 school year teachers and students overcame many obstacles.

“The most challenging thing is just like navigate how to teach in a pandemic. It’s just a lot of stuff is still out there. Like what can we do to like be flexible with how we teach our kids? How can we reach our kids? Because a lot of our kids haven’t really had a normal school year,” says McCularge.

For many teachers that were recognized Monday afternoon, this year was their first time ever stepping foot in front of a classroom.

“The transition was definitely tough. Because going through college, like you had this dream of being in the classroom that everything was going to be like the traditional old school way of teaching,” says Smith.

This school year has taught many teachers to adapt and be flexible.

And once I got into the field, I realized that it was a benefit for me having not a lot of experience because I didn’t know what it used to be. So I was able to work through it a little bit easier than others,” says Smith.

Killeen ISD is looking to hire more teachers. If you’re interested in joining their team, you can click here to apply.