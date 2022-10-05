KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that there is no lockdown at any of its campuses.

The district said in a release on Wednesday morning that social media rumors have insighted fear within the community once again – but these statements are not true.

Shoemaker Principal Latisha Williams has issued a statement to parents, students, and staff:

“Shoemaker High school is safe and there is no lockdown on our campus. Students and staff are not in any danger. Rumors on social media stating a masked gunman and weapon were found at our campus are not true. Once again, there is no lockdown at Shoemaker High School. We have additional police at our campus today including our K9 weapon detention officer.

“A student did bring a Halloween mask to campus and put it on in the cafeteria, but he did not have a weapon on him. He will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. The safety of every student and staff member is our highest priority.“

This comes as an increased police presence is taking place at Killeen High School after a threat was found written in a bathroom. You can view this story here.