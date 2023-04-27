KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Police responded to Gateway Middle School in Killeen on Wednesday after several students were involved in an altercation.

Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that when class was dismissed on Wednesday, two students on the campus side started shouting at each other. Other students joined in and started the altercation.

The district’s Police Department was on site, and called for backup from the Killeen Police Department. KISD Police have charged eight students with rioting, and are taking them to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Maya says all students involved beyond these eight will be disciplined as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.