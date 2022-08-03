KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School.

Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.

The ceremony will include a brief program with remarks from district leadership – as well as the alma mater presented by students, and tours of the new campus. All guests will receive free stuff with the school’s branding and Bobcat mascot.

The 432,000-square-foot Chaparral High School was built as part of the 2018 Bond, and will accommodate up to 3,000 students. The campus includes 72 classrooms, 22 science labs, a media center, flexible learning spaces in common areas, and specialized areas for robotics and engineering.

Additionally, the school includes the Joseph L. Searles III Stadium, which will serve as the district’s second regional stadium.