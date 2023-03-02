KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Killeen Independent School District can help!

The district is having a job fair this Saturday, and is looking to hire people for the upcoming school year. The goal is to re-engage educators to come work at Killeen schools.

The district is looking for ways to improve campus and district culture. For recruitment, they recently passed a calendar to give staff a fall break. Giving educators extra time off was important to the leadership team.

“We’re looking, really, to hire our teachers [in] hard to teach critical shortage areas, also, looking for a speech pathologist,” says Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya. “But really, every facet of our district, whether it’s a custodian, groundskeeper, we need some interesting workers and CDL drivers. This is a mega job fair. For instance, the district’s chance to really get out there and get ahead of next school year.”

The district typically hires between 500-600 teachers every summer. It aims to keep teachers on board with longevity pay – paying more year-to-year.