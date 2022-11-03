KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a virtual special needs fair for students of all ages and for those preparing to transition into the workforce.

This event will take place on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a wide variety of courses available through Zoom conferences.

These courses include adaptive PE, mental health, autism and ADHD, moving from elementary to middle school, high school and beyond, parent support, Killeen ISD online resources and many other topics.

The district says that for families preparing to assist a student to prepare for the future outside of school, there is a parent panel scheduled with parents set to share their successes and struggles within the school system.

For more information about the virtual special needs fair, you can go here.