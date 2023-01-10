KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families.

The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings.

Additionally, Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher, shares another important element to ensuring safety.

“We’ve always been big on building relationships with our kids and our staff and our parents because that just helps you to increase the security and safety of our campus,” says Chief Disher.

All of the Killeen ISD campuses are safe campuses. A program that encourages students to anonymously report illegal activities both on and off campus. Enhancing a safe environment for everyone.

Alongside the K-9 specialized in drug detection, they have also brought in another K-9, specialized in weapon detection, in response to 8 cases involving weapons on campus that happened last year.

With each school year, new threats arise forcing campus law enforcement and school faculty to stay vigilant.

“As things progress, there are different things that come up now. You know, we have kids that have it’s not a safety thing, but thc and vape form and things like that. So we’re looking at measures of how to detect that along the way. So because all that transforms into safety for your campuses,”shares Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher.

Killeen ISD PD have also increased the presence of law enforcement from 29 to 34 officers. Doubling the number of officers they’ve seen on campus in the past 5 years.

“We have more officers now that are on patrol that can go to middle schools and elementary school campuses. We have them at each of the high schools here,” shares Chief Disher.

For more information on Killeen ISD’s newest safety measures, you can visit here.