CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather.

Belton ISD:

The Belton Independent School District says all afterschool activities on Monday, January 30 are canceled due to inclement weather.

The district will also be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to potentially hazardous road conditions. There will be no classes, and all activities are canceled for Tuesday. Activities will be rescheduled as appropriate.

The district is planning to reopen this Wednesday, but will continue to monitor conditions on Tuesday.

Killeen ISD:

The Killeen Independent School District has issued a weather update to students, staff and parents.

The district says all after-school activities in have been canceled for Monday, January 30. All campuses will dismiss at their normal time.

The district is monitoring weather conditions for Tuesday, January 31.

Midway ISD:

The Midway Independent School District issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying all after-school practices and events have been canceled for the day.

For more information on school closings due to winter weather, you can check out our page on FOX44News.com.