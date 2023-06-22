KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has announced that Erik Hydorn will be the new Chief of Police for its Police Department.

Hydorn is currently a Lieutenant in the department, where he manages the organization’s operational needs – including the K-9 unit, budget, equipment and creates operational plans for large district events.

He started his law enforcement career while serving in the United States Army. During his 20 years in the military, he deployed to Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Korea. While in Iraq, he was responsible for the employment, tactical support and tracking of the U.S. military and Afghan police force – totaling over 13,000 officers across 74 locations in six provinces.

Lt. Hydorn served as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) during Presidential visits to Fort Cavazos and oversaw the Special Reaction Entry Team, participated in counter-narcotic interdiction operations and planned over 400 joint combat patrols with Iraqi Police.

He joined the Killeen Police Department in 2015, and for the next four years he served the citizens of Killeen and was part of the emergency response team working with various agencies across the county.

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Lt. Hydorn is a decorated veteran committed to serving and protecting the students and staff of Killeen ISD. He is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor and has completed numerous training courses ranging from crisis intervention, active shooter, SWAT, terrorism response and tactical firearms.

The district says that his established partnerships with the Central Texas community and knowledge of the school district make the transition easier, and will provide consistency for the department.

“I look forward to the continued growth of the department, building strong relationships with our students and community, and protecting our students and staff so they can focus on teaching and learning,” says Lt. Hydorn.

Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher will retire after 40 years in law enforcement at the end of June.