KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Independent School District Police charged a 16-year-old Shoemaker student with False Alarm, a state jail felony, on Tuesday.

These charges stem from rumors made which prompted the lockdown of Shoemaker High School on Monday. Students and staff were never in any danger, as the threat was quickly discovered to be unfounded.

The District said in a statement issued on Wednesday morning that students must understand that the District is serious about school safety – and that any person making or spreading false threats against schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The District says these rumors are tremendously disruptive to the school environment, and they cause unnecessary panic and fear among students and parents. The safety of every student, every day, is of the highest priority the District says.