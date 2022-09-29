KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Police Department is proud to introduce the newest member of its department!

The public got to meet K-9 Geri (pronounced “Gary”) on Thursday morning. The district says Geri is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and is dual trained in weapons detection and apprehension.

Geri and his handler, Officer Kyle Perrow, have undergone extensive training to learn how to work together as a team – and to detect over 15 different kinds of weapons, explosives, and firearms. The duo has been together for nearly four months, and will continue their training together.

The district says Geri will regularly visit campuses to educate and demonstrate his abilities to the students, as well as provide patrol support for athletic and special district events. The team will also attend large events involving Killeen ISD students for safety and detection purposes.

Geri is the second K-9 in the Killeen ISD Police Department. K-9 Sauron joined the force in the spring of 2020.