KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – As the ’22-’23 school year quickly approaches, the Killeen Independent School Distirct is working to fill all open teaching and Special Education positions this Wednesday.
The district’s Hiring Day event provides opportunities to get to know campus principals, to ask questions and to find a good fit within Killeen ISD. The event will take place this Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Killeen ISD Career Center – located at 1320 Stagecoach Road.
Interested teaching candidates with a four-year degree or who are in a current alternative certification program are invited to attend and learn how Killeen ISD will reimburse up to $5,000 of the cost of a TEA-approved alternative certification program with a three-year teaching commitment.
The starting pay for first year teachers in the district is $56,160. Campus principals and Special Education directors will be on-site – allowing participants to interview and receive job offers on the spot.
Killeen ISD has the following Special Education opportunities available:
- Educational Diagnostician
- Licensed Specialist in School Psychology
- Speech Pathologist
- Speed Therapist Assistant
- Licensed Specialist in School Psychology Intern
- Occupational Therapist
- Parent Educator
- Occupational Therapist
- Orientation and Mobility Specialist
In addition, Special Education teaching opportunities include a $5,000 stipend. Current openings are listed below:
- Teacher Functional Skills High School
- Teacher Skills High School
- Teacher Functional Skills Elementary School
- Teacher Skills Middle School
- Teacher Behavior Mgmt Elementary School
- Teacher Behavior Mgmt Middle School
- Teacher CASTLE-2 High School
- Teacher CASTLE-2 6-8
- Teacher Early Childhood Special Education
- Teacher Skills Elementary School
- Teacher Itinerant Vision
The district also offers various teacher professional development, a support system and a competitive compensation plan. All available openings can be found at www.killeenisd.org/jobs.