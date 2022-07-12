KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – As the ’22-’23 school year quickly approaches, the Killeen Independent School Distirct is working to fill all open teaching and Special Education positions this Wednesday.

The district’s Hiring Day event provides opportunities to get to know campus principals, to ask questions and to find a good fit within Killeen ISD. The event will take place this Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Killeen ISD Career Center – located at 1320 Stagecoach Road.

Interested teaching candidates with a four-year degree or who are in a current alternative certification program are invited to attend and learn how Killeen ISD will reimburse up to $5,000 of the cost of a TEA-approved alternative certification program with a three-year teaching commitment.

The starting pay for first year teachers in the district is $56,160. Campus principals and Special Education directors will be on-site – allowing participants to interview and receive job offers on the spot.

Killeen ISD has the following Special Education opportunities available:

Educational Diagnostician

Licensed Specialist in School Psychology

Speech Pathologist

Speed Therapist Assistant

Licensed Specialist in School Psychology Intern

Occupational Therapist

Parent Educator

Occupational Therapist

Orientation and Mobility Specialist

In addition, Special Education teaching opportunities include a $5,000 stipend. Current openings are listed below:

Teacher Functional Skills High School

Teacher Skills High School

Teacher Functional Skills Elementary School

Teacher Skills Middle School

Teacher Behavior Mgmt Elementary School

Teacher Behavior Mgmt Middle School

Teacher CASTLE-2 High School

Teacher CASTLE-2 6-8

Teacher Early Childhood Special Education

Teacher Skills Elementary School

Teacher Itinerant Vision

The district also offers various teacher professional development, a support system and a competitive compensation plan. All available openings can be found at www.killeenisd.org/jobs.