Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received an $18M donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She is a partial owner of Amazon.

In a statement from KISD, Superintendent John Craft called the donation a life-changing gift for the district and its families for years to come.

Scott made the donation, saying it is because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.

Dr. Craft says he is working on a recommendation for the Board of Trustees to consider soon on how to best utilize the donation.

Killeen ISD serves more than 44,000 students and recently opened its fifth comprehensive high school.