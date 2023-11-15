KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Killeen Independent School District can help!

The district will be hosting on-site interviews for classroom aides from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, located at 902 Rev. Abercrombie Drive, Conference Room C.

The district says classroom aides are a vital role to the success of its students. All levels of classroom aides for all campuses are being sought. Those interested should bring their proof of education (high school diploma, GED, or college transcript) to speed up the hiring process.

Aides can take advantage of the district’s free professional development opportunities and work towards earning their alternative certification to become a Killeen ISD teacher.

If you would like to apply, you can go to www.killeenisd.org/aidejobs to get a head start on an application.