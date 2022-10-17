KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools.

The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.

Early Monday morning, the principals of Patterson Middle School, Chaparral High School, and Harker Heights High School sent messages to parents and employees informing them that the threat was not credible. A little after 10:00 a.m., a follow up message was sent to the same group with additional information to include the arrest of two students who were involved – one student attends Patterson Middle School and the other attends Chaparral High School.

The district says both students will be charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. The students were taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center on Monday morning.

The district says it takes all threats very seriously, and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.