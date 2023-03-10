KILLEEN / HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District seniors are 2023 National Merit Scholar Finalists!

The district said Friday that Harker Heights High School seniors Wonhyo Jonathan Lee and Rebecca Mack are Merit Scholar Finalists based on PSAT/NMSQT test scores among the top one percent nationwide.

Rebecca Mack (left) and Wonhyo Jonathan Lee (right). (Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Lee is the son of a military service member and has lived in Korea, California, Virginia, Illinois and Texas. He has received Academic Awards all four years of high school, is a senior patrol leader for Boy Scouts of America, member of the American Mathematics Competition, a competitor in the US National Chemistry Olympiad, and part of the Debate Club and Robotics Club at Harker Heights High School.

Lee is fluent fluent in Korean, and volunteers his time with at the Killeen Korean School as a teacher’s aide. He is a cellist and pianist at his church, and has earned a spot in the TMEA All-Region Orchestra. He is also on the Knights soccer team.

Mack earned a spot on the TMEA All-State Treble Choir, and was a first-place soloist in varsity acappella. She is the choir president, National Honor Society vice president, a NASA Aerospace Scholar and was an officer in Junior Historians and freshman and sophomore class senator.

Mack has also participated in the Knights of the Round Table, is on the Harker Heights City Teen Court and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Vision XXI Class of 2022.

The district says that the National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships which started in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students nationwide enter the program each year. The two Killeen ISD scholars represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors who earn this academic honor.

The program seeks to honor individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. National Merit Finalists are selected based on their exceptional accomplishments, abilities and skills.