Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Independent School District may soon need to start the search for a new superintendent.

KISD says Dr. John Craft has informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees that he is the lone finalist to become the Northside ISD Superintendent. The school district is in San Antonio.

The Northside ISD Board of Trustees will vote on making a final offer to Dr. Craft after the 21-day waiting period.

KISD Board President Brett E. Williams released the following statement to FOX 44 News:

The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees congratulates Dr. John Craft on being named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Schools of Northside Independent School District in San Antonio. Dr. Craft has honorably served our community for 11 years, the last nine as our superintendent. He has guided us through a time of tremendous growth, to include two major bond initiatives, the construction and opening of a new high school, and countless other milestone events. During his tenure, Dr. Craft has worked effectively with the Board of Trustees to position Killeen Independent School District to address the challenges that will be facing us in the coming years. Northside Independent School District is getting a dynamic superintendent. While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident that the opportunity to lead Killeen Independent School District will attract some of the best professionals in the education field. The Board will move swiftly and decisively to ensure that Killeen ISD continues the upward trajectory that Dr. Craft has set us upon.” Brett E. Williams, KISD Board President

The KISD Board of Trustees will discuss naming an interim superintendent and the search for a permanent replacement during the meeting schedules for March 7, 2023.

Dr. Craft also released a statement about the announcement. He says serving Killeen students, and parents has been a true blessing for the past 11 years.

Under Dr. Craft’s leadership, KISD has seen the opening of several new schools, the growth of academic options, and the passing of historic bond programs.