KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting two School Safety Community Forums in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district’s police chief and school safety director will provide an overview of ongoing practices related to school safety, as well as new items to be implemented as a result of the Uvalde school shooting.

The first meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Shoemaker High School Auditorium, located at 3302 Clear Creek Road in Killeen. The second meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastern Hills Middle School Cafeteria, located at 300 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.

There will also be a Q&A session available at the end of these meetings.