CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Several school districts across Central Texas are joining the lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency.

This comes as the Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday that the A-F accountability ratings would be delayed a month. The ratings are now expected to be issued in late October.

The lawsuit is challenging the lack of transparency in the criteria used as part of the A-F Accountability System. This means the data expected to be issued this fall for the 2022-2023 school year will be based on a different set of rules than previous A-F ratings, and making it impossible to compare the ratings from 2022 and 2023 side by side.

The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution Tuesday night to join the lawsuit. Killeen ISD says it supports implementing increased standards, but also believes that school districts across Texas should receive adequate notice of how the standards will be applied.

Copperas Cove ISD’s Board of Trustees voted 6-0 on Tuesday night to join the lawsuit.

Temple ISD’s Board of Trustees previously approved a resolution on August 31 to join other school districts intervening in the lawsuit.

Waco ISD previously announced its intention to join the lawsuit at its school board meeting on August 24. You can view the video of the Board meeting below. The discussion of the lawsuit begins about ten minutes in.

