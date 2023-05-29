KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees plan to name a lone finalist to be the next superintendent during a special called meeting on June 1.

The district says this meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the KISD Administration Building, located at 200 N. WS Young Drive. It will also be streamed on KISD TV Channel 17 and the district’s website: www.killeenISD.org/livetv.

A meet-and-greet will be hosted immediately following the meeting in the lobby of the administration building – where the finalist will have the opportunity to speak and meet key community stakeholders. The agenda item states, “Consideration and possible action regarding the Board’s naming of the lone finalist for the position of Killeen ISD Superintendent of Schools.”

Board members started the search after they first approved the candidate profile – which included stakeholder input following a survey.

Texas law states a district’s school board must name the finalist for the superintendent position at least 21 days before the hire is made official.