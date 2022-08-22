KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has introduced its new Chief Financial Officer.

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya confirmed in a press release on Monday afternoon that Kallen Vaden is moving over from the same position from within the Temple Independent School District to work for Killeen ISD.



The district says Vaden is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin, and holds a Registered Texas School Business Administrator certification with the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO).

Vaden started at Temple ISD in the accounts payable department. She was promoted to Chief Accountant, and then to Executive Director of Business Services – where she served for eleven years. In 2009, Vaden became the district’s Chief Financial Officer, where she served ever since. She oversaw the district’s annual independent audit, budget adoption, financial reporting, PEIMS finance submissions, insurance and tax increment reinvestment zone and served as investment officer.

The district says Vaden and her husband, Marty, have two daughters – 20-year-old Jessica and 16-year-old Allison.

Vaden will begin her duties in Killeen ISD on August 22. The district says she is filling the position Megan Bradley held from 2007 until last April – when she was promoted to Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent.