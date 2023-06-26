KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees officially welcomed Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey to the district on Monday morning.

This happened during a Special Called Meeting. Trustees named Dr. Fey the lone finalist for the superintendent position at a meeting conducted on June 1.

Dr. Fey was selected by Trustees for her proven track record of successfully working with sub-populations greatly resembling those of the Killeen Independent School District. The district says that her passion for ensuring each student has an opportunity to realize their full potential aligns with its mission of teaching, so that each child learns to their maximum potential.

The district says that Dr. Fey has a proven track record of being a “turnaround specialist” when it comes to transforming campuses from underperforming to overachieving. It says this skill will significantly assist students, teachers, and administrators in having a great educational experience within the district.

“I am excited to work with the staff, administration, and students to make Killeen ISD a destination district in Central Texas,” says Dr. Fey. “I am even more excited to include staff, community, and student voice in our journey.”

Dr. Fey’s first day as superintendent will be Monday, July 10.