KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program.

KISD is one of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, and the only school district in Region 12.

KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses and receive $9,875,000 to improve air quality for both the students and the community. The EPA received over 2,000 applications from across the nation and selected 391 award winners.

The funds from the grant will be used to replace existing school buses with electric or alternatively fueled zero-emission and low-emission buses, as well as bidirectional charging stations over the next five years.



